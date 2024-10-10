This Is What Whales Are Betting On Albemarle

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Albemarle.

Looking at options history for Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $224,452 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $76,385.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $110.0 for Albemarle, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Albemarle stands at 938.5, with a total volume reaching 155.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Albemarle, situated within the strike price corridor from $55.0 to $110.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Albemarle Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $14.65 $14.45 $14.65 $110.00 $58.6K 420 40 ALB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.05 $4.8 $4.8 $90.00 $48.9K 894 98 ALB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.85 $4.8 $4.85 $90.00 $47.5K 894 0 ALB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $14.65 $14.2 $14.65 $110.00 $43.9K 2.9K 0 ALB CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $51.3 $50.3 $51.3 $55.00 $25.6K 34 5

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Albemarle's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 864,735, the ALB's price is up by 1.09%, now at $103.03. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days. Expert Opinions on Albemarle

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $110.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Albemarle with a target price of $110.

