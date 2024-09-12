This Is What Whales Are Betting On Albemarle

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in ALB usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 8 options transactions for Albemarle. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 37% being bullish and 37% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 7 are puts, valued at $372,926, and there was a single call, worth $26,700.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $115.0 for Albemarle during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Albemarle's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Albemarle's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $70.0 to $115.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Albemarle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $27.95 $26.7 $26.97 $115.00 $83.6K 0 31 ALB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $11.95 $11.6 $11.6 $80.00 $80.0K 4.2K 175 ALB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $12.05 $11.8 $11.92 $85.00 $65.7K 317 55 ALB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $10.0 $9.55 $9.85 $80.00 $47.2K 1.8K 341 ALB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $9.9 $9.8 $9.85 $80.00 $37.4K 1.8K 293

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Albemarle, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Albemarle Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,821,937, the ALB's price is down by -1.11%, now at $88.31. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 48 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Albemarle

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $109.33333333333333.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Albemarle with a target price of $78. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Albemarle, targeting a price of $170. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Hold rating for Albemarle, targeting a price of $80.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

