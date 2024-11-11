This Is What Whales Are Betting On Airbnb

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Airbnb. Our analysis of options history for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $740,800, and 6 were calls, valued at $309,605.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $130.0 to $180.0 for Airbnb over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Airbnb's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Airbnb's significant trades, within a strike price range of $130.0 to $180.0, over the past month.

Airbnb Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.1 $7.0 $7.01 $140.00 $701.0K 4.6K 1.0K ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.0 $3.8 $3.96 $145.00 $118.8K 3.3K 116 ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $18.75 $18.2 $18.6 $140.00 $46.5K 200 31 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $4.65 $4.55 $4.55 $180.00 $41.4K 146 103 ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.95 $9.9 $9.95 $145.00 $39.8K 1.3K 40

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of June 30, 2024. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Current Position of Airbnb With a volume of 2,227,653, the price of ABNB is up 2.62% at $138.14. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 92 days. Expert Opinions on Airbnb

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $137.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Baird persists with their Neutral rating on Airbnb, maintaining a target price of $140. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Hold rating on Airbnb, maintaining a target price of $135. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Airbnb, targeting a price of $145. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Airbnb, targeting a price of $155. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Underweight rating on Airbnb with a target price of $110.

