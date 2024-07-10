This Is What Whales Are Betting On Airbnb

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ABNB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Airbnb. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 52% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $476,630, and 13 are calls, amounting to $518,305.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $125.0 to $195.0 for Airbnb over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Airbnb's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Airbnb's whale trades within a strike price range from $125.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

Airbnb 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $24.6 $24.35 $24.6 $165.00 $246.0K 601 0 ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $44.0 $39.0 $41.0 $180.00 $82.0K 10 0 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.35 $5.25 $5.34 $130.00 $80.1K 4.8K 0 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.98 $1.86 $1.89 $195.00 $75.6K 247 5 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.05 $3.8 $3.85 $130.00 $68.5K 168 2

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered 7.7 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2023. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,575,054, the price of ABNB is down by -0.82%, reaching $151.21. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 22 days from now. What The Experts Say On Airbnb

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $129.0.

An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $129.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Airbnb with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

