This Is What Whales Are Betting On Agnico Eagle Mines

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Agnico Eagle Mines. Our analysis of options history for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 18% of traders were bullish, while 72% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $417,201, and 8 were calls, valued at $401,088.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $65.0 to $95.0 for Agnico Eagle Mines over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Agnico Eagle Mines's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Agnico Eagle Mines's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $17.3 $17.2 $17.3 $95.00 $205.8K 0 120 AEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $16.8 $16.6 $16.8 $95.00 $107.5K 0 65 AEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $17.3 $17.1 $17.3 $95.00 $103.8K 0 121 AEM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $4.6 $4.4 $4.5 $75.00 $103.5K 2.6K 501 AEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.7 $2.65 $2.66 $80.00 $61.1K 5.8K 774

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle is a gold miner with mines in Canada, Mexico, Finland, and Australia. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines online in rapid succession in the following years. It merged with Kirkland Lake Gold in 2022, acquiring the Detour Lake and Macassa mines in Canada along with the high-grade, low-cost Fosterville mine in Australia. It produced more than 3.4 million gold ounces in 2023 and had about 15 years of gold reserves at end 2023. Agnico Eagle is focused on increasing gold production in lower-risk jurisdictions and bought the remaining 50% of its Canadian Malartic mine along with the Wasamac project and other assets from Yamana Gold in 2023.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Agnico Eagle Mines, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Agnico Eagle Mines Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,347,450, the AEM's price is up by 1.97%, now at $79.62. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 68 days.

