This Is What Whales Are Betting On Affirm Holdings

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Affirm Holdings.

Looking at options history for Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) we detected 24 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $2,432,155 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $494,283.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $72.5 for Affirm Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Affirm Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Affirm Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $72.5, over the past month.

Affirm Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $19.05 $19.0 $19.0 $70.00 $1.3M 2.4K 752 AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $6.05 $5.9 $5.9 $42.50 $216.5K 153 367 AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $6.5 $6.0 $6.0 $30.00 $150.0K 106 251 AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.9 $2.81 $2.81 $70.00 $134.3K 1.4K 483 AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.8 $4.65 $4.66 $42.50 $116.2K 119 253

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Affirm Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Affirm Holdings's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 4,721,801, the AFRM's price is down by -6.55%, now at $49.19. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 61 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Affirm Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $80.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Affirm Holdings, maintaining a target price of $62. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JMP Securities keeps a Market Outperform rating on Affirm Holdings with a target price of $85. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $85. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $90. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on Affirm Holdings with a target price of $81.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Affirm Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.