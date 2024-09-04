This Is What Whales Are Betting On Affirm Holdings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AFRM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Affirm Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $238,376, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $420,747.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $70.0 for Affirm Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Affirm Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Affirm Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $20.0 to $70.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.9 $7.65 $7.65 $70.00 $128.5K 572 194 AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.5 $3.4 $3.4 $35.00 $85.0K 176 250 AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $1.01 $0.91 $1.01 $40.00 $58.7K 4.1K 688 AFRM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $1.24 $1.02 $1.14 $37.50 $54.4K 1.7K 18 AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.66 $1.53 $1.53 $43.00 $53.7K 344 650

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Affirm Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Affirm Holdings Trading volume stands at 6,651,164, with AFRM's price down by -0.94%, positioned at $41.2. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 63 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Affirm Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

