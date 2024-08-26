This Is What Whales Are Betting On Affirm Holdings

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AFRM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for Affirm Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $82,195, and 16 are calls, amounting to $561,835.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $50.0 for Affirm Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Affirm Holdings stands at 2117.62, with a total volume reaching 3,517.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Affirm Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $25.0 to $50.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $9.4 $9.3 $9.3 $25.00 $46.5K 542 50 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.36 $2.29 $2.36 $33.50 $44.3K 173 678 AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.0 $3.95 $3.95 $32.50 $43.8K 641 111 AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.4 $4.3 $4.3 $50.00 $43.0K 14.1K 234 AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.4 $4.3 $4.3 $50.00 $43.0K 14.1K 34

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Affirm Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Affirm Holdings With a volume of 3,691,613, the price of AFRM is up 0.13% at $31.5. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Affirm Holdings

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $40.5.

An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $45. An analyst from B of A Securities has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $36.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Affirm Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

