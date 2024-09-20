This Is What Whales Are Betting On Advanced Micro Devices

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Advanced Micro Devices. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $230,220, and 12 are calls, amounting to $1,918,479.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $130.0 and $210.0 for Advanced Micro Devices, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale trades within a strike price range from $130.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $21.9 $21.6 $21.77 $200.00 $1.1M 5.4K 552 AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $58.15 $58.1 $58.15 $210.00 $122.1K 134 21 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $28.5 $28.25 $28.5 $135.00 $119.7K 1.0K 61 AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $17.25 $17.1 $17.17 $155.00 $103.0K 6.3K 3.7K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $17.25 $17.1 $17.16 $155.00 $102.9K 6.3K 3.8K

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications, among others. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units, CPUs, and graphics processing units, or GPUs, used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array, or FPGA, leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as the data center and automotive.

In light of the recent options history for Advanced Micro Devices, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Advanced Micro Devices Currently trading with a volume of 13,532,242, the AMD's price is down by -2.4%, now at $152.98. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 39 days.

