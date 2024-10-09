This Is What Whales Are Betting On Adobe

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Adobe.

Looking at options history for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) we detected 43 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 39% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,525,862 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $2,935,985.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $240.0 to $720.0 for Adobe over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Adobe's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Adobe's significant trades, within a strike price range of $240.0 to $720.0, over the past month.

Adobe 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $41.2 $40.0 $41.0 $610.00 $1.4M 617 350 ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $44.25 $43.35 $43.65 $490.00 $436.5K 618 103 ADBE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.55 $18.95 $18.95 $720.00 $339.2K 77 245 ADBE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $35.5 $34.5 $34.55 $470.00 $258.7K 547 0 ADBE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.1 $18.05 $19.05 $720.00 $125.7K 77 66

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Adobe, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Adobe's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,839,133, the price of ADBE is down by -0.44%, reaching $494.04. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Adobe

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $627.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Adobe with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

