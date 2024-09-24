This Is What Whales Are Betting On Adobe

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Adobe.

Looking at options history for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) we detected 38 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $779,757 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $1,647,739.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $380.0 to $600.0 for Adobe during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Adobe's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Adobe's whale trades within a strike price range from $380.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

Adobe Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $97.9 $94.95 $95.5 $510.00 $477.5K 1.0K 52 ADBE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $30.85 $30.45 $30.84 $525.00 $246.8K 242 81 ADBE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $39.25 $38.8 $39.25 $525.00 $184.4K 265 84 ADBE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $40.65 $40.05 $40.65 $520.00 $162.6K 602 43 ADBE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $30.05 $29.75 $30.0 $540.00 $114.1K 621 40

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Adobe, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Adobe's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,237,268, the price of ADBE is down -0.75% at $523.93. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Adobe

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $629.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $621. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Adobe with a target price of $660. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Adobe with a target price of $550. * An analyst from B of A Securities has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $640. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Adobe, targeting a price of $675.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

