This Is What Whales Are Betting On ADMA Biologics

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ADMA often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for ADMA Biologics. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 21% bullish and 71% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $40,000, and 13 calls, totaling $467,143.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $14.0 to $17.5 for ADMA Biologics during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ADMA Biologics's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ADMA Biologics's whale trades within a strike price range from $14.0 to $17.5 in the last 30 days.

ADMA Biologics 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADMA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.8 $2.4 $2.8 $17.50 $56.0K 3.5K 818 ADMA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.75 $2.15 $2.75 $17.50 $55.0K 3.5K 618 ADMA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $5.5 $4.4 $4.95 $14.00 $49.5K 120 103 ADMA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.2 $2.0 $2.2 $17.50 $44.0K 3.5K 214 ADMA PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $0.5 $0.2 $0.5 $15.00 $40.0K 1 2.6K

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Inc is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases. The segments of the company are ADMA BioManufacturing which generates maximum revenue and Plasma Collection Centres, and corporate segment. The company sells plasma-derived intermediate fractions to certain customers, which are generated as part of its FDA-approved manufacturing process for IG and IVIG products. It also provides laboratory contracting services to certain customers and anticipates providing contract filling, labeling and packing services. The company derives maximum revenue from United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of ADMA Biologics, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

ADMA Biologics's Current Market Status With a volume of 12,172,914, the price of ADMA is down -18.28% at $16.61. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for ADMA Biologics

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $20.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for ADMA Biologics with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

