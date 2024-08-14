This Is What Whales Are Betting On Abercrombie & Fitch

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Abercrombie & Fitch. Our analysis of options history for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 69% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $108,880, and 10 were calls, valued at $491,110.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $135.0 and $180.0 for Abercrombie & Fitch, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Abercrombie & Fitch's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Abercrombie & Fitch's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $135.0 to $180.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $13.3 $12.2 $12.2 $155.00 $61.0K 656 50 ANF CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $12.5 $12.0 $12.1 $155.00 $60.5K 656 200 ANF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $12.1 $11.9 $12.1 $155.00 $60.5K 656 150 ANF CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $12.6 $11.6 $12.0 $155.00 $60.0K 656 100 ANF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $6.2 $5.6 $5.8 $150.00 $58.0K 641 100

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Abercrombie & Fitch, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Abercrombie & Fitch Currently trading with a volume of 538,165, the ANF's price is up by 1.22%, now at $155.44. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $194.0.

Showing optimism, an analyst from JP Morgan upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $194.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Abercrombie & Fitch with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

