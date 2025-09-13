What a Wealthy Retiree’s Monthly Budget Looks Like at Age 75

At age 75, a wealthy retiree typically enjoys a lifestyle shaped by decades of financial planning, smart investments and disciplined savings. While retirement spending varies greatly based on individual preferences and location, wealthy retirees often prioritize comfort, health, travel and legacy planning.

Here’s a look at what a typical monthly budget might include for someone in this demographic with a net worth exceeding $5 million.

Housing and Utilities: $4,150 to $22,000 (or More)

Even in retirement, housing continues to be a significant expense. Wealthy retirees may live in high-end retirement communities, maintain private residences or own multiple homes.

In the U.S., monthly costs for continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) or rental-based luxury residences range from approximately $4,150 to $22,000, according to SeniorSite, depending on location and level of care.

Additional costs related to housing can include:

Property taxes

Maintenance and landscaping

Homeowners insurance

Homeowners association (HOA) fees

Utilities and security services

Some may even pay for a live-in housekeeper or property manager.

Healthcare: Over $800 (Couple)

At 75, healthcare is a top priority. Wealthy retirees typically pay premium rates for comprehensive Medicare coverage, around $185 per month for Part B, $11 for Medicare Advantage (Part C), $46.50 for Part D and about $150 for Medigap, totaling approximately $800 monthly per couple. Higher earners may also face income-related monthly adjusted amount (IRMAA) surcharges.

Additional monthly healthcare costs may include:

Supplemental insurance premiums

Prescription drugs

Private nurse or caregiver services

Physical therapy or wellness programs

Travel and Leisure: $3,000 to $10,000 (or More)

Wealthy retirees often enjoy international travel, cruises or second homes abroad. Without the demands of full-time employment, travel may move from being an occasional luxury to a key part of their lifestyle. In fact, according to the Road Scholar 2025 Travel Trends Survey, 76.7% of retirees have planned or are looking to take a trip this year.

Their monthly travel budget might include:

Flights (first or business class)

Luxury accommodations

Dining and entertainment

Excursions or private tours

Club memberships (golf, yacht, social clubs)

Dining and Entertainment: $2,000 to $5,000 (or More)

Fine dining, theater, concerts and hosting guests are common pleasures. Many wealthy retirees frequently dine at upscale restaurants and may budget generously for:

Wine and fine dining

Cultural events or galas

Private chefs or catering

Entertaining at home

Family Support and Gifting: $1,000 to $3,000 (or More)

Many retirees use their wealth to help their children and grandchildren or to give to charitable causes. Monthly expenditures may include:

529 contributions for grandchildren

Gifting to heirs or trusts

Donations to charities or foundations

Transportation: $1,000 to $3,000 (or More)

This can include luxury car leases, chauffeurs or private transportation services. Some may even maintain a small plane or yacht, which adds substantial costs if not already accounted for under leisure.

Miscellaneous and Personal Services: $2,000 (or More)

Other expenses may include:

Personal grooming, massage or spa services

Estate planning and legal services

Tax advisors or financial planners

High-end shopping and gifts

Total Monthly Budget: $13,950 to $45,845 (or More)

This monthly budget reflects the hallmarks of a luxurious and well-planned retirement. For high-net-worth individuals aged 75 and older, financial priorities shift from accumulation to enjoyment, care and legacy. Whether it’s a private residence in a top-tier retirement community, first-class travel or intergenerational gifting, each expenditure is purposeful.

Category Estimated Monthly Cost (USD) Housing/retirement community $4,150 – $22,000+ Healthcare (couple) $800+ Travel and leisure $3,000 – $10,000 Dining and entertainment $2,000 – $5,000 Family support and gifting $1,000 – $3,000 Transportation $1,000 – $3,000+ Miscellaneous/personal services $2,000+ Total estimate $13,950 – $45,845+

Spending at this stage of life is not driven by necessity alone but by a desire to enhance quality of life, maintain autonomy and support loved ones and charitable causes. Ultimately, for wealthy retirees, money becomes a tool to live with greater comfort, dignity and meaning in their later years.

