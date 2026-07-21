What to Watch in Pfizer's Non-Oncology Portfolio This Earnings Season

Pfizer PFE will announce its second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 4, and investors will be watching the performance of its oncology business closely, as the segment generates nearly 27% of the company's total revenues. Its key cancer medicines include Ibrance, Xtandi, Lorbrena, Braftovi/Mektovi and Seagen-acquired antibody-drug conjugate, Padcev.

Apart from oncology, Pfizer has a broad portfolio spanning primary care, vaccines, inflammation and immunology, rare diseases, and other specialty therapies. These businesses are organized under the company's Primary Care and Specialty Care segments.

Here’s a closer look at the expected second-quarter performance of Pfizer’s therapies across these two non-oncology business segments.

In Primary Care, alliance revenues and direct sales from Bristol-Myers BMY-partnered Eliquis are likely to have risen, driven by higher demand trends globally, partially offset by price and generic erosion in some ex-U.S. markets. As regards sales of key vaccine Prevnar, higher sales in ex-U.S. markets are likely to have been offset by the impact of lower demand in the United States.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for alliance revenues from Eliquis is $1.98 billion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales of the Prevnar family of vaccines is $1.39 billion.

Pfizer records direct sales and alliance revenues from its partner, BioNTech BNTX, for the COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Revenues from Pfizer/BioNTech’s Comirnaty are likely to have declined in the second quarter due to narrower COVID-19 vaccine recommendations in the United States that have reduced Comirnaty’s eligible patient population. Sales of the antiviral pill for COVID, Paxlovid, should also have declined due to lower infection rates, which hurt demand trends and lower international government purchases.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for direct sales and alliance revenues from Comirnaty is $278 million, while that for Paxlovid is $119.0 million.

Among the newer products, sales of the RSV vaccine, Abrysvo, are likely to have gained from launch uptake in some international markets, partially offset by weaker vaccination rates in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales of Abrysvo is $155 million.

In the Specialty Care unit, sales of Vyndaqel are expected to have risen as higher sales in international markets may offset lower revenues in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales of Vyndaqel/Vyndamax is $1.75 billion.

While sales of Xeljanz rose, those of Enbrel declined in the first quarter, a trend likely to have continued in the second quarter.

Pfizer’s Key Competitors

In inflammation & immunology, Pfizer’s key competitors include AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen and Novartis. In areas such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and other chronic conditions, Pfizer faces competition from Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Merck, AstraZeneca, and Sanofi. In vaccines, it competes primarily with Merck, GSK, Sanofi, and Moderna.

PFE’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Pfizer’s stock has risen 2.8% so far this year compared with an increase of 12.7% for the industry.

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From a valuation standpoint, Pfizer appears attractive relative to the industry and is trading below its five-year mean. Going by the price/earnings ratio, Pfizer’s shares currently trade at 8.55 forward earnings, significantly lower than 18.88 for the industry as well as the stock’s five-year mean of 9.34.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings has declined from $2.99 per share to $2.96 per share, while that for 2027 has declined from $2.86 per share to $2.85 per share over the past 30 days.

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Pfizer has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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