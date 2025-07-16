What to Watch With CFLT Before Investing

Key Points Confluent stock has struggled this year.

The company's growth is slowing as large customers slow spending.

Investors need to be comfortable with a lofty valuation.

10 stocks we like better than Confluent ›

Shares of data streaming specialist Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT) have sat on the sidelines this year as other technology stocks have soared. The company's stock has dropped around 14% since the start of 2025, and even a buoyant stock market over the past few months has failed to give the software company a boost.

While a beaten-down growth stock like Confluent may look tempting, investors need to keep an eye on a few things.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Solid growth and big losses

Confluent has built its business around Apache Kafka, a widely used open-source data streaming platform. Confluent's managed cloud-based platform takes the pain and complexity out of deploying and running Kafka, providing a strong value proposition for enterprises dependent on Kafka to link together applications and data.

Confluent reported its first-quarter results on April 30. Revenue rose by 25% year over year to $271 million, driven by 34% growth for Confluent Cloud, which accounted for roughly 55% of total revenue. The rest came from the company's self-managed solutions. Confluent reported a GAAP net loss of $67.6 million, or $0.20 per share, although free cash flow was in positive territory.

While Confluent beat analyst expectations across the board, the stock failed to rally. One reason could be weakness among larger customers. Confluent ended the first quarter with 1,412 customers spending at least $100,000 annually on the platform, up just 12% year over year. The company's platform is mainly geared toward enterprises, so this sluggish growth rate may have been concerning to investors.

The economy is a wildcard

Confluent's platform is certainly mission-critical for companies that use it widely. The company acts as the glue that links together different applications, so ripping it out and moving to an alternative carries significant switching costs.

However, that doesn't mean that Confluent is immune to prevailing economic conditions. "For our cloud business, some of our larger customers began slowing the pace of new use case addition and focusing on cost optimization efforts in March," said Confluent CFO Rohan Sivaram during the first-quarter earnings call. On top of that slowdown, the company doesn't believe it will see a recovery in consumption any time soon, given the economic backdrop.

One silver lining is that consumption activity for smaller cloud customers has remained stable. Those smaller customers could eventually follow suit and begin looking to optimize costs. For now, however, they're holding up better than Confluent's larger customers.

A lofty valuation

Despite the poor performance of Confluent stock this year, the valuation is a source of risk for investors. Confluent is valued at roughly $8.25 billion, which works out to just over 7x the average analyst estimate for fiscal 2025 sales. Confluent isn't profitable on a GAAP basis, but based on analyst estimates for non-GAAP earnings this year, the forward price-to-earnings ratio stands at 67.

Analysts expect revenue growth of just 19% in 2025. For a company with a slowing growth rate against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, those valuation multiples seem rich.

There's also plenty of competition in the world of managed Kafka. Not only do the large enterprise-focused cloud platforms, like Amazon Web Services, offer their own managed Kafka services, but so do smaller cloud platforms, like DigitalOcean.

While Confluent is set to exceed $1 billion in annual revenue this year, potential investors need to consider the company's sensitivity to the macro-economic environment, as well as the stock's valuation, before diving in.

Should you invest $1,000 in Confluent right now?

Before you buy stock in Confluent, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Confluent wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $680,559!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,005,670!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,053% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 15, 2025

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Timothy Green has positions in DigitalOcean. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and DigitalOcean. The Motley Fool recommends Confluent. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.