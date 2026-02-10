What to Watch Ahead of The Kraft Heinz Company's Q4 Earnings Report?

The Kraft Heinz Company KHC is likely to witness a top and bottom-line deterioration when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 11. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $6.42 billion, indicating a 2.4% decrease from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has dropped by a penny in the past 30 days to 61 cents per share, suggesting a decline of 27.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. KHC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 6.5%, on average.



For full-year 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $24.99 billion, calling for a 3.3% drop from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.53 per share, suggesting a decline of 17.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Kraft Heinz Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Kraft Heinz Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Kraft Heinz Company Quote

Factors Likely to Influence KHC’s Upcoming Results

As The Kraft Heinz Company approaches its fourth-quarter earnings report, attention is likely to remain on how the company is navigating a cautious consumer environment while continuing to invest in its core brands. Shoppers remain value-focused, particularly in North America, with elevated sensitivity to pricing and promotions influencing purchasing behavior. This backdrop has weighed on volume trends across several categories and continues to shape near-term performance.



Our model suggests organic sales will decline 4.1% in the fourth quarter of 2025, with volumes expected to be down 5.2%.



Execution within the U.S. retail business remains an area of attention. The company continues to invest in brand renovation and targeted innovation, though these efforts face an increasingly competitive packaged food landscape. Promotional intensity across the category remains elevated, limiting flexibility and keeping competitive pressure high. Our model suggests a roughly 260 basis point contraction in the adjusted operating margin for the quarter under review.



International operations add another layer of complexity. The Kraft Heinz Company has pointed to uneven consumer conditions across markets, alongside currency and geopolitical factors influencing performance outside North America.

Earnings Whispers for KHC

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for The Kraft Heinz Company this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



The Kraft Heinz Company carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of -1.80%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Monster Beverage Corporation MNST currently has an Earnings ESP of +17.16% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenues is pinned at $2.1 billion, which indicates nearly 13% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monster Beverage’s upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 50 cents, which implies a 31.6% increase year over year. MNST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.5%, on average.



US Foods Holding Corp. USFD currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.13% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus mark for the upcoming quarter’s revenues is pegged at $9.86 billion, which indicates an increase of 3.9% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for US Foods Holding’s quarterly earnings per share of $1.00 implies growth of 19.1% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. USFD delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.5%, on average.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH currently has an Earnings ESP of +15.34% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for Celsius Holdings’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $638.2 million, which indicates a surge of 92.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 19 cents, which calls for a 35.7% jump year over year. CELH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 42.9%, on average.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.