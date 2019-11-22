What Was The Reason Behind GE's $9-Billion Loss In Q3?

General Electric Â (NYSE: GE) reported a substantial loss of $9.3 billion in Q3 2019, which compares with a net profit figure of $104 million in Q2 2019. The primary reason for such a drastic fall in profits was a pre-tax charge of $8.7 billion related to the deconsolidation of its Oil & Gas segment (Baker Hughes). GE sold a total of 144.1 million shares in Baker Hughes for $3.0 billion in cash (net of expenses). This reduced the congolmerate’s ownership interest in Baker Hughes from 50.2% to 36.8% and triggered an after-tax loss of $8.1 billion as a result of the deconsolidation.

Trefis analyzes the impact of the Oil & Gas segment deconsolidation on General Electricâs revenue and expenses during the quarter in detail as a part of the interactive dashboard –Â Why General Electric Reported A Substantial Loss In Q3 2019 Versus A Profit In Q2 2019?,Â parts of which are highlighted below

What Were The Major Impacts Of Deconsolidation?

#1 Net Income Took A Hit Of More Than $9 Billion

General Electricâs net income dropped from $104 million in Q2 2019 to a net loss of $9.4 billion in Q3 2019, marking a decline of $9.5 billion during the quarter.

This decrease in profitability can be attributed to a $4 billion increase in total expenses as well as a $5.5 billion decrease in total revenues.

Â #2Â General Electricâs Top Line Shrunk Due To The Removal Of A Major Revenue Stream

General Electricâs revenue declined by nearly $5.5 billion during the quarter primarily as a result of the absence of the Oil & Gas segment which had revenues of almost $6 billion in Q2 2019. This impact was further exacerbated by a $0.8 billion decline in power segment revenues.

However, the decline in revenues was partially offset by a $0.8 billion and $0.2 billion increase in Renewable and Aviation segment revenues respectively.

#3 Total Expenses Swelled 15% Due To One-Time Charges Related To The Deconsolidation

Total expenses increased by $4 billion for Q3 primarily as a result of an $8.7 billion (pre-tax) charge related to the deconsolidation of the Oil & Gas segment, partially offset by a $4.5 billion decrease in cost of revenues.

The primary reason for this surge was an increase in Earnings from Discontinued Operations (net of taxes) from $231 million in Q2 2019 to (-$8.1) billion in Q3 2019.

Moreover, the company also revalued its remaining investment in Baker Hughes, which resulted in an unrealized loss of $86 million.

However, the companyâs cost of sales shrank nearly 20% sequentially thanks to the deconsolidation – falling from $21.8 billion in Q2 2019 to around $17.3 billion in Q3 2019.

Additional details regarding other major expense items that moved during the quarterÂ are available in our interactive dashboard.

Per Trefis estimates, GE’s adjusted EPS for 2019 is likely to be $0.46. Taken together with a P/E multiple of 25x, this works to a fair value of $12 for GEâs stockÂ which is around the current market price.

Whatâs behind Trefis? See How itâs Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs

ForÂ CFOs and Finance TeamsÂ |Â Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

More Trefis Data

Like our charts? ExploreÂ example interactive dashboardsÂ and create your own.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.