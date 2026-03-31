What Warren Buffett's Latest Move Reveals About Where Stocks May Be Headed Next

Key Points

Buffett's approval of Berkshire Hathaway stock buybacks provides some clues about his market mindset.

He isn't saying the overall market is attractively valued or that we're near a market bottom.

However, Buffett's move underscores his long-term optimism about the U.S. economy and stock market.

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General Douglas MacArthur quoted from an old barracks song in his farewell address in 1951: "Old soldiers never die, they just fade away." The adage could be aptly modified today for Warren Buffett's stepping down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) to: "Old legendary investors never really retire, they just keep investing."

That's exactly what Buffett appears to be doing these days. New Berkshire CEO Greg Abel recently revealed that Buffett remains active in the company and approved the resumption of stock buybacks after a hiatus of nearly two years.

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Buffett has consistently maintained that he has no idea what the stock market will do in the short term. However, his behavior often gives some clues about his thinking. What does the latest move by the "Oracle of Omaha" reveal about how he sees the market right now -- and where stocks may be headed next?

What Buffett's approval of stock buybacks doesn't say

I think it's easier to pinpoint what Buffett's approval of Berkshire Hathaway share repurchases isn't saying than what it is. At the top of the list is that he believes the stock market is attractively valued. Remember: Buffett was a net seller of stocks for 13 consecutive quarters before he passed the baton to Abel. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) remains at a higher level than it was during most of that period.

Buffett's move absolutely doesn't mean that he's trying to call a market bottom -- or a bottom for Berkshire Hathaway's share price. He has never stepped out on such a limb before and almost certainly never will. It's important to note that the stock market has fallen sharply since the announcement of Berkshire's buybacks, due to the conflict with Iran.

We can't even reasonably conclude that the 95-year-old investing icon's decision to resume repurchasing Berkshire Hathaway stock means that he believes the market is about to rise. After all, Buffett aggressively bought back Berkshire shares in 2022 as the S&P 500 plunged 19%.

Reading the tea leaves

However, I still think that we can read the tea leaves to discern some things about Buffett's market mindset from his OK of stock buybacks. Most importantly, the move underscores his long-term optimism about the U.S. economy and, by extension, the stock market.

Buffett has consistently argued that investors should "never bet against America." Few companies represent the overall U.S. economy as well as Berkshire Hathaway. Its 60+ subsidiaries span nearly every sector. Berkshire's 40+ portfolio holdings include consumer discretionary, energy, financial, and industrial stocks, among others. If Buffett has changed his mind about the resilience of the U.S. economy, there's no way he would have gone along with repurchasing Berkshire shares.

The multibillionaire investor's move also indicates that he sees selective value opportunities in the market right now. Berkshire Hathaway's board of directors allows Abel to initiate stock buybacks, after consulting with Buffett, only when both men believe that Berkshire's share price is below its intrinsic value. If Buffett thinks that Berkshire is valued attractively enough to buy at the current level, I suspect he views at least a few other stocks as good picks as well.

We can probably best interpret Buffett's approval of resuming Berkshire Hathaway stock buybacks as cautious optimism -- but certainly not euphoria. Berkshire hasn't yet revealed exactly how many shares it's repurchasing, but I doubt the number will be surprisingly high.

Investors' main takeaway

What's the most important takeaway for investors from Buffett's decision to authorize the resumption of buying back Berkshire shares? Quality and value matter more than anything else in investing.

Buffett wasn't reacting to the Federal Reserve's actions. He wasn't betting on commodity prices rising. He simply agreed with the idea that Berkshire Hathaway is, in his words from long ago, "a wonderful company at a fair price."

Quality and value remain paramount for the man that most would rank among the greatest investors of all time. They should be important for other investors, too.

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Keith Speights has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.