What Warby Parker's Co-CEO Just Sold $2.5M of Stock Really Means

Key Points

100,000 Class A shares were sold for a transaction value of approximately $2.47 million, based on a weighted average price of $24.67 per share.

This sale did not reduce Blumenthal's pre-existing Class A holdings. His direct Class A position remained at 50,165 shares and his indirect Class A position remained at 400,000 shares. The 100,000 shares sold were Class B Common Stock converted to Class A on the same day as each sale.

The transaction involved direct Class A ownership only, with no indirect shares affected. The Class A shares sold were created by converting Class B Common Stock on a one-to-one basis on the same day as each sale.

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Co-Chief Executive Officer Sells WRBY 100K Shares for $2.5M

This direct-to-consumer eyewear company, known for its omnichannel model, reported a notable insider sale amid strong 1-year price gains.

Neil Harris Blumenthal, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY), reported the sale of 100,000 shares of Class A Common Stock in multiple open-market transactions between April 16, 2026 and April 20, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 100,000 Transaction value $2.5 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 50,165 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.30 million

Shares sold reflect Class B Common Stock converted to Class A on a one-to-one basis on the same day as each sale; Blumenthal's pre-existing direct Class A position of 50,165 shares was unchanged by these transactions.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($24.67); post-transaction value calculated using the April 20, 2026 closing price ($25.89).

Key questions

What proportion of Blumenthal's direct Class A holdings did this transaction involve?

This sale involved 18.18% of his direct Class A Common Stock position, reducing direct holdings from 550,165 to 50,165 shares.

This sale involved 18.18% of his direct Class A Common Stock position, reducing direct holdings from 550,165 to 50,165 shares. Did the transaction impact indirect holdings or other share classes?

No indirect Class A shares were traded; however, Blumenthal maintains 400,000 indirect Class A shares and approximately 7.15 million Class B shares (direct and indirect), which are convertible to Class A shares.

No indirect Class A shares were traded; however, Blumenthal maintains 400,000 indirect Class A shares and approximately 7.15 million Class B shares (direct and indirect), which are convertible to Class A shares. Was this sale part of a recurring pattern or a one-off event?

The transaction is consistent with prior activity: in the past year, Blumenthal has executed nine direct sales, with recent trade sizes explained by the reduced base of available shares.

The transaction is consistent with prior activity: in the past year, Blumenthal has executed nine direct sales, with recent trade sizes explained by the reduced base of available shares. What is the derivative context of this sale?

The 100,000 shares sold were converted from derivative securities (options or convertible shares) immediately prior to sale, reflecting liquidity management rather than a change in economic exposure.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $871.91 million Net income (TTM) $1.64 million Employees 2,218 1-year price change 44.00%

* 1-year price change calculated using April 20, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related accessories, as well as vision exams and tests through retail stores, digital platforms, and mobile apps.

Operates a direct-to-consumer business model, offering products through retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Targets consumers seeking affordable, stylish eyewear and vision care services, primarily in the United States and Canada.

Warby Parker Inc. is a leading direct-to-consumer eyewear company with a growing retail footprint and a strong digital presence. The company leverages a vertically integrated model to deliver affordable, fashionable eyewear and vision care services. Strategic focus on customer experience and omnichannel distribution positions Warby Parker to compete effectively in the evolving vision care market.

What this transaction means for investors

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Warby Parker. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.