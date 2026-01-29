What Wall Street Thinks Nvidia Will Be Worth 1 Year From Now. 1 Reason They Might Be Wrong.

Key Points

Analysts have price targets as low as $140 and as high as $352 for Nvidia.

The stock is trading for just 25 times forward earnings, but it could be even lower than that.

With momentum pushing profit estimates higher, it's hard to bet against the bulls here.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Analyst opinions on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are like noses, and not just because everybody has one. Sometimes they run. Sometimes they're stuffy. Sometimes they just need to breathe.

There are dozens of Wall Street pros following the country's most valuable company by market cap. Their near-term price targets are everywhere, like noses, I guess. Let's see what these analysts are banking on in terms of price targets. Then, let's pivot to why these near-term opinions might not matter.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The price is right

How high or low do analysts think Nvidia could go in the next 12 months? Equity research firm Evercore ISI has a Street-high target of $352, bumping it up from $261 back in November. At the bearish end of the spectrum, Seaport Global Securities is perched at $140. The goal was actually boosted from $100 two months ago.

It's a world of extreme outcomes. If Evercore is right, there's 84% upside for Nvidia shareholders from its Monday close of $191.52. If Seaport scores, Nvidia stock would take a 27% hit. The median of all the analyst profit targets is $250, a reasonable 31% higher than where the undeniable leader of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution stands today.

These estimates are all over the map, and that's a good thing. Whether you're long or short Nvidia, you don't want the complacency of every Wall Street pro hovering around the same projections. Thankfully for those who own Nvidia, there's a good reason to believe that Nvidia could exceed even the rosiest of expectations.

Beauty and the beat

You know Nvidia is respected when even the most bearish of analysts jacks up his price target by 40% to keep up with the improving fundamentals for the world's most valuable exchange-listed stock. Even the smart ones could be trying catch up.

Nvidia has perfected the art of the "beat and raise" these past couple of years, even in a world where tariffs and trade restrictions often find Nvidia playing with one hand tied behind its back. The beats over the past year have been modest. The last four quarters have been single-digit-percentage positive surprises. This might suggest that analysts are getting better at modeling Nvidia's performance, but let's talk about the raise component.

Nvidia's fiscal year ended over the weekend. Expectations in just the past three months for the fourth-quarter financials it will report in four weeks are shooting higher. Analysts see revenue and adjusted earnings per share now rising 67% and 71%, respectively, for the quarter that just ended. They have also been juicing up the new year's profit goals. Wall Street pros have gone from modeling a profit per share of $6.55 for this new fiscal year to $7.66 in just the past three months. Can you imagine how high Nvidia's results could go if momentum keeps building?

The stock is now trading for just 25 times forward earnings. Nvidia is growing its business much faster, making this valuation surprisingly compelling. Even the highest price target of $352 would find Nvidia trading at a trailing earnings multiple of 46 a year from now (and a forward multiple of 36). This isn't a bargain today, but if estimates keep rising as 2026 plays out, even the Street-high price target could prove to be a great deal on an elite stock.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $461,527!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,155,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 29, 2026.

Rick Munarriz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.