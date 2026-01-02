What Wall Street Thinks Amazon Will Be Worth 1 Year From Now. 1 Reason They Might Be Right

Key Points

Analysts at Wells Fargo and Oppenheimer raised their bullish price targets for Amazon to $295 and $305 per share, respectively.

This averages out to $300 per share, a price target that's definitely within the realm of possibility.

There may be a path for Amazon shares to reach far higher prices between now and December 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon ›

As the books close on 2025, what's top of mind among investors is which stocks will deliver strong returns in 2026. In terms of "Magnificent Seven" stocks, all eyes may be on how Nvidia or Microsoft perform from here. But another Magnificent Seven component you may want to take a closer look at is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Based on the latest major sell-search research published on the e-commerce and cloud computing giant, shares may be in for a moderately strong rally over the next 12 months.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

With this in mind, let's take a closer look and see how this plays into Amazon price predictions for 2026.

Amazon analysts raise their respective price targets

As one of the world's largest companies by market cap, Amazon receives heavy coverage from the sell-side analyst community. Since the start of December alone, analysts at two firms, Wells Fargo and Oppenheimer, have each issued ratings updates.

At Wells Fargo, analyst Ken Gawrelski reiterated his "overweight" rating on Amazon, raising his price target from $292 to $295 per share. Analysts at Oppenheimer also reiterated their "outperform" rating, raising their price target from $290 to $305 per share.

Averaging out these two price targets results in a price target of around $300 per share. And $300 per share is a nice, round number. Split-adjusted, hitting it would also represent a new share price milestone.

Better yet, besides these two factors, there's something else about $300 per share: Hitting it is perfectly attainable within the next 12 months.

One reason why there's a clear path to $300 per share

Yes, when it comes to share price appreciation, it's typically several factors, working together, that drive a stock to materially higher prices. In the case of Amazon and its potential to reach $300 per share by December 2026, a similar dynamic is at play. Earnings growth remains a major catalyst for the Magnificent Seven component.

The top end of sell-side forecasts call for Amazon to report earnings of $8.92 per share next fiscal year. This implies that shares sell for as little as 26 times forward earnings right now. That's a fair multiple, in line with the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios of other Magnificent Seven stocks. Still, these stocks could experience valuation expansion in 2026.

Before fears of an AI slowdown fueled a pullback earlier this year, top tech stocks like Amazon were selling for nearly 35 times forward earnings. A return to such high valuations may be in the cards. With inflation easing, the chances of further rate cuts from the Federal Reserve may be climbing higher.

Lower interest rates are typically a positive for growth stock valuations. Moreover, further evidence may emerge that the AI boom will continue unabated in 2026, fueling a sectorwide rerating for AI-exposed major tech stocks.

The bottom line

If Amazon meets or beats current earnings projections, and rerates to a mid-30s forward P/E, the stock could climb above $300 per share, specifically to around $312 per share.

Considering this path to the upside, as Amazon shares start slowly bouncing back, you may want to consider grabbing a position before this rebound gains further momentum.

Should you buy stock in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amazon wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $505,641!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,283!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 974% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 2, 2026.

Thomas Niel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.