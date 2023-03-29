What Vegetables Can Dogs Eat? (And Which Are Bad for Them)

While dog treats are great as a tasty indulgence every once in a while, some can be high in calories and fillers.

Thankfully, dog owners don’t need to look any further than their vegetable drawer for a healthy and low-calorie treat for their pet that is also full of vitamins and minerals.

“Unlike cats, dogs can assimilate protein from vegetables as well as meats,” Dr. Jeff Smith, D.V.M. and medical director at Danville Family Vet in Virginia, wrote in an email to Forbes Advisor. “Dogs can benefit from the vitamins, minerals and other micronutrients in vegetables.”

There are a number of vegetables that are safe and offer a host of nutritional benefits that you can feed your dog. And in addition to feeding them raw, there are multiple ways you can cook veggies for your pooch’s enjoyment.

What Vegetables Can Dogs Eat?

Dogs can eat most vegetables, which make them great treats for your pet, says Dr. Jamie Richardson, D.V.M. and head of veterinary medicine at Small Door Vet, a chain of veterinary facilities in the Northeast.

Here is a list of vegetables that make safe and healthy treats for your dog:

Beets

Beets, which are packed in nutrients, are often found in commercial dog food. When served in moderation, beets provide benefits to a dog’s coat, skin, and digestion. They contain fiber, vitamins, including vitamin C, minerals, potassium, folate and magnesium, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). If your dog is prone to bladder or kidney stones, you should check with your vet before incorporating beets into their diet.

Bell Peppers

Bell peppers are made up of 92% water and packed with nutrients, including vitamins A, E, B6, potassium and folate. They also make for a fun, crunchy snack that most dogs love. It’s best to remove all the seeds and stems before slowly introducing your pup to bell peppers.

Broccoli

Broccoli is filled with lots of important vitamins including vitamins C and K. It also serves as a crunchy, healthy snack.

“(Broccoli) can help boost your dog’s immune system and increase their bone density,” Dr. Gary Richter, D.V.M., medical director of Holistic Veterinary Care and founder of Ultimate Pet Nutrition, wrote in an email to Forbes Advisor.

The AKC notes that dog owners should be careful on the amount of broccoli they give their dogs as the “florets of this vegetable contain isothiocyanates, which can cause mild-to-potentially-severe gastric irritation in some dogs.”

Carrots

Carrots make an excellent crunchy treat for your dog and act like a dental stick, cleaning and removing food from their teeth. Some vets recommend freezing carrots and giving them to pups for teething pain relief.

“Your pup can enjoy both raw and cooked carrots,” Richardson says. “They are a healthy, low calorie source of fiber and vitamin A that makes for a great snack.”

Celery

Not only is celery a fun, crunchy, healthy snack for your dog, but it does double-duty by helping to freshen up your dog’s breath, according to the AKC.

Celery is also great as a treat for dogs that need to lose a few pounds. It’s high in water content, low in fat and cholesterol, and is an excellent source of fiber, vitamins A, C, and K, folate, potassium and manganese.

Green Beans

Green beans are an excellent low-calorie vegetable that make a great lean snack to help fill up your dog without overfeeding, Richardson says.

Green beans are a good source of protein, iron, calcium, and vitamins B6, A, C and K, notes the AKC website. They make a nutritious alternative to fat-laden doggie biscuits.

Peas

Peas are a good source of protein, fiber, and vitamins A, C, and K, according to Dr. Nicole Savageau, D.V.M., a veterinarian with The Vets, a nationwide mobile veterinary company.

“They are often used as a plant-based protein source in dog foods,” Savageau wrote in an email to Forbes Advisor.

Peas are full of vitamins and minerals and are high in protein and fiber. Fresh or frozen peas are a great addition to your dog’s daily meals, or even as a snack.

Spinach

Spinach is a great source of iron, fiber, and vitamins A, C and K, Savageau says.

The leafy green also contains iron, antioxidants, beta-carotene and roughage, which is helpful in stimulating the digestive tract, according to the AKC website.

Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a great source of vitamin A, which can promote healthy skin, fur, and even help with your pup’s nervous system and muscles, Richter says. They also have lots of potassium and calcium.

According to the AKC website, sweet potatoes are low in fat and rich in vitamin A, which is critical in maintaining healthy eyes, muscles, nerves and skin; vitamin C, which is critical support for a dog’s immune system; and vitamin B6.

Ways To Feed Your Dog Vegetables

Vitamins and minerals can be altered by cooking certain vegetables, which is why raw vegetables often are best for your dog, according to Smith.

“The ways to feed your dog vegetables are only limited by your imagination,” Smith says. “Some people cook elaborate meals for their dogs, others simply steam or blanch a few fresh veggies.”

To encourage your dog to eat more vegetables, Smith suggests owners mix chopped vegetables into their dog’s regular food.

Super Snouts Pet Wellness founder and pet nutrition expert Christy Love says she often feeds her dog raw veggies such as carrots and broccoli. She typically washes them and then blends them in a food processor.

“Raw veggies can be more difficult for dogs to digest, so by putting them in a food processor, it helps to break down the membrane of the vegetable and allows your dog to make use of all the vegetables’ nutrients,” Love wrote in an email to Forbes Advisor.

Dr. Rebecca Greenstein, D.V.M., a veterinary medical advisor for pet services app Rover and owner of Kleinburg Veterinary Hospital in Ontario, Canada also recommends steaming vegetables to help soften them for your pup.

“Steaming vegetables such as carrots and sweet potatoes helps to soften them, making them easier to cut them into bite size pieces and making them easier to chew and safely swallow,” Greenstein wrote in an email to Forbes Advisor.

Owners should also avoid adding any fats, including oil or butter, or salt or seasonings to the vegetables they feed their dogs, Richardson says.

What Vegetables Are Used in Dog Food?

Most commercial dog food companies design their foods with a balance of proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins and minerals, Smith says.

These are the most common vegetables found in dog food:

Beets

Broccoli

Brussel Sprouts

Cauliflower

Carrots

Celery

Corn

Green Beans

Peas

Spinach

Sweet Potato

How Many Veggies Can a Dog Eat?

Even when feeding your dog healthy vegetables, owners should make sure they don’t make up more than 10% of your dog’s daily food intake, Greenstein says.

That means 90% of your dog’s diet should come from regular food, while 10% can be made up of healthy treats that include fruits and vegetables.

“Feeding any vegetable to excess can create accidental nutritional imbalances, which can be harmful to your dog’s health and body function,” Greenstein says.

Savageau adds that while vegetables are a great addition to a dog’s diet, they shouldn’t be the primary source of nutrition.

“Dogs are carnivores and do require animal protein as part of a balanced diet along with fats and carbohydrates,” she says.

Richter notes that too many vegetables with high amounts of fiber can also potentially lead to stomach problems or diarrhea.

“Some dogs don’t do well on raw (vegetables) and you might see pieces of carrots, etc. in their stool,” Richter says. “In these cases, the (vegetables) should be cooked and/or chopped finely to improve digestion.”

Because vegetables tend to be higher in density and fiber, dogs are satiated more quickly and can cause them to eat less of other foods, Smith says.

Smith says the fiber can cause increased volume and frequency of bowel movements, as well as the following symptoms:

Gas pains

Bloating

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Lethargy

Fever

If your dog has underlying medical conditions or is fed a prescription diet, it’s always safest to contact your veterinarian first before adding vegetables to their diet.

What Vegetables Are Bad for Dogs?

Not all vegetables are safe to feed your dog. The following vegetables should not be given to your dog:

Onions: Onions contain a toxic compound known as N-propyl disulfide, which causes a breakdown of red blood cells in dogs and can lead to anemia.

Onions contain a toxic compound known as N-propyl disulfide, which causes a breakdown of red blood cells in dogs and can lead to anemia. Garlic: Garlic, like onion, is part of the allium species of plants, and are very toxic to dogs. They can cause an upset stomach and damage blood cells.

Garlic, like onion, is part of the allium species of plants, and are very toxic to dogs. They can cause an upset stomach and damage blood cells. Wild mushrooms: It is almost impossible for the average person to differentiate safe wild mushrooms from poisonous ones. Avoid having your dog eat wild mushrooms that grow in forested or damp areas, as they may contain harmful toxins that can be deadly for dogs.

It is almost impossible for the average person to differentiate safe wild mushrooms from poisonous ones. Avoid having your dog eat wild mushrooms that grow in forested or damp areas, as they may contain harmful toxins that can be deadly for dogs. Chives: Just like with onions, chives also can be very harmful to your dog’s red blood cells. If too much are consumed, it could cause the red blood cells to rupture leading to anemia.

Just like with onions, chives also can be very harmful to your dog’s red blood cells. If too much are consumed, it could cause the red blood cells to rupture leading to anemia. Corn on the cob: Corn on the cob is extremely dangerous to your dog as the cob is not digestible and will cause a blockage of the intestines.

What if My Dog Eats Something Toxic?

It’s hard to keep an eye on what your dog is putting in its mouths at all times, so if you do suspect your dog has ingested something it shouldn’t or even worse, toxic, it’s best to call your vet right away.

Dr. Zach Mills, vice president of Medical Performance at The Vets, a nationwide mobile veterinary care provider, says dog owners should take the following steps if they suspect their dog ate something toxic:

Call your veterinarian immediately. If they aren’t available, call an animal poison control center as soon as possible. The ASPCA Animal Control Center is available to pet owners 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. They are available at 888-426-4435. Collect information. Gather any information you have about what your dog ate, how much they ate and when they ate it. This can be helpful information to share with your veterinarian to determine the next steps. Watch for symptoms. Owners should keep a close eye on their dog to see if any symptoms develop, including vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, difficulty breathing or seizures. Do not induce vomiting. Unless directed to do so by your veterinarian or the poison control center, do not attempt to induce vomiting. Sometimes, it can do more harm than good. Seek medical attention. If your veterinarian or poison control advises it, take your dog to the nearest animal hospital for treatment.

Dog owners should look for the following symptoms if they suspect their dog ate something they should not have:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Lethargy

Changes in balance

Weakness

Drinking or urinating more or less than usual

Convulsions

Tremors

Unable to stand or hold themselves up

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can vegetables cause gas in dogs?

Due to their high fiber content, some vegetables, especially when given raw, can cause an increase in both bowel movements and flatulence.

Can puppies eat veggies?

Puppies have specific nutritional requirements that can set them up for a successful, happy and healthy life. Feeding a puppy properly from the start reduces their risk of obesity and orthopedic diseases, and ensures they are growing at the correct rate.

Without the right balance of nutrients, puppies can develop malformed bones, anemia, poor growth, skin problems, and even heart disease, according to the Cummings School Of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University in Boston.

So while an occasional treat, like a frozen carrot for teething would be fine, owners should avoid making vegetables the main part of a puppy’s diet.

Are cooked vegetables okay for dogs?

Cooking, steaming, or blanching vegetables is an excellent way to add them to a dog’s diet. Cooking and pureeing the vegetables makes it easier to add them to your dog’s regular food. It can also be easier for your dog to digest the vegetables after they’re cooked.

