News & Insights

Personal Finance

What an Upper-Class Social Security Check Would Look Like in Every State If Trump Wins in November

September 22, 2024 — 07:01 am EDT

Written by Karen Doyle for GOBankingRates ->

It’s challenging to determine exactly what changes would happen if Trump were to win in November, as he has been unclear on how he would change Social Security benefits. But Project 2025, the blueprint for an upcoming Republican administration, indicates that Trump would increase the full retirement age to 69 from the current 67. According to the Center for American Progress, this would translate to a reduction in benefits between 12.5% and 14.3% for new retirees by the time it is fully phased in.

Learn More: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

Consider This: 9 Easy Ways To Build Wealth That Will Last Through Retirement

This change would impact upper, middle, and lower class retirees, but we took a look at the impact on the upper class. We looked at the income threshold to be considered upper class in each state, and then determined what the Social Security benefit would likely be for someone at that income level, under the current program and with Trump’s proposed changes.

Here’s what an upper-class Social Security check would look like in every state if Trump wins in November.

Huntsville, Alabama stock photo

Alabama

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $119,348
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.9%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Find Out: The 7 Worst Things You Can Do If You Owe the IRS

Explore More: 4 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

Anchorage-Alaska

Alaska

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $176,242
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 14.4%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Discover More: Trump-Era Tax Cuts Are Expiring — How Changes Will Impact Retirees

Tucson is a city in and the county seat of Pima County, Arizona, United States, and is home to the University of Arizona.

Arizona

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $149,136
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 17.4%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Downtown Little Rock skyline with the Arkansas River in the foreground.

Arkansas

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $110,864
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.9%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,696
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
San Francisco skyline at sunset, California, USA.

California

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $183,192
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 19.6%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Beautiful Denver skyscraper at night, Denver, Colorado, USA.

Colorado

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $178,604
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 17.2%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Read Next: IRS Increases Gift and Estate Tax Exempt Limits — Here’s How Much You Can Give Without Paying

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Hartford, Connecticut, USA commemorating the Civil War.

Connecticut

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $175,858
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 19.5%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

Delaware

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $164,348
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 16%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
An aerial video of skyscrapers in Miami Florida Brickell, Downtown stock photo

Florida

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $138,606
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.5%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Aerial View of the Atlanta Suburb of Marietta, Georgia.

Georgia

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $145,674
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Find Out: Top 7 Countries with Zero Income Tax

The beautiful coastline Honolulu Hawaii shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight over the Pacific Ocean.

Hawaii

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $184,916
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 17.3%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Downtown Boise Idaho.

Idaho

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $145,570
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 14.9%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Chicago, IL, USA - April 18, 2021: A beautiful family walks along the BP Bridge, in Millennium Park, with the city skyline beyond.

Illinois

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $153,416
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.4%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $133,570
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 16.6%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Explore More: This Is the One Type of Debt That ‘Terrifies’ Dave Ramsey

Winterset, United States - September 24, 2019.

Iowa

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $139,176
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 16.4%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Blue lake view in Kansas City.

Kansas

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $137,850      
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 17.3%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Old historic city downtown of Lexington, Kentucky, USA.

Kentucky

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $118,682
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 19.2%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
City of New Orleans at sunset.

Louisiana

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $110,832
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 20.8%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3694
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,165-$3,233

Check Out: You Can Get These 3 Debts Canceled Forever

Presque Isle is the commercial center and largest city in Aroostook County, Maine, United States.

Maine

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $139,086
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 16.6%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $189,982
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.4%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Brockton is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States.

Massachusetts

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $188,976
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 19.9%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
ferndale-michigan_iStock-1868924725

Michigan

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $133,972
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.2%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Aerial View of Downtown St.

Minnesota

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $164,676
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 16.8%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Read More: 9 Strategies Americans Are Using To Minimize the Taxes They Pay on Retirement Savings

Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

Mississippi

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $105,438
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 19.3%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3515
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,012-$3,075
East St Louis, Illinois

Missouri

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $129,622
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Aerial View of Main Street in downtown Bozeman Montana.

Montana

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $135,262
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 16.1%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

Nebraska

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $139,164
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 17.6%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

For You: Mark Cuban Reveals Why He Keeps a Strict Budget Everyday

World famous Vegas Strip in Sunny day on October 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nevada

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $144,666
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 17.1%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Spring in Nashua, New Hampshire stock photo

New Hampshire

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $179,984
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 17.6%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $192,692
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 19.3%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Photo of a city street with new, colorful townhouses in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA.

New Mexico

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $119,452
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 19.5%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Learn More: 10 Things Frugal People Always Buy at Yard Sales To Save Money

New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $159,114
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 20.9%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

North Carolina

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $134,962
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.6%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

North Dakota

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $143,940
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 17.7%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Historic Wayne County Courthouse in Wooster, Ohio stock photo

Ohio

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $131,440
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.7%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Discover More: 5 Frugal Habits of Mark Cuban

Oklahoma City, OK, USA –.

Oklahoma

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $119,346
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.6%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
St Johns Bridge over the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon with Mt St Helens and Mt Adams in the background.

Oregon

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $151,314
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 17.7%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Pennsylvania

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $143,596
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 19.1%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Crowds gather along Woonasquatucket river in Providence, RI in preparation for the summer series known as WaterFire, which consists of fiery wooden blocks placed along the river during the nighttime.

Rhode Island

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $163,708
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 17%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Find Out: I’m a Frugal Shopper: 4 Items I Always Buy Secondhand To Save Money

historic white rose city of york south carolina.

South Carolina

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $128,230
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.1%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Sioux Falls is the most populous city in the U.

South Dakota

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $139,456
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 16.3%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Memphis, Tennessee, USA Downtown Skyline stock photo

Tennessee

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $130,508
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 17.6%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Austin , Texas , USA - September 1st 2022: Aerial Drone View over Austin during a Gorgeous Day along the Colorado River or Lady Bird Lake with a perfect Futuristic Skyline Background.

Texas

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $144,568
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 19.3%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Read Next: Nearly Half of Americans Struggle To Pay Their Utility Bills: 5 Ways To Save

Downtown Salt Lake City skyline cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

Utah

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $178,336
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 14.8%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Brattleboro, Vermont, USA - October 19, 2018: Morning view of Main Street in the most populous municipality abutting Vermont's eastern border with New Hampshire.

Vermont

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $147,982
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.4%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Fairmont is a city in Marion County, West Virginia, United States.

Virginia

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $171,746
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 19.4%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Houses and in the neighbourhood of Capitol Hill in Washington DC USA.

Washington

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $182,612
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.1%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Discover More: 7 Appliances Frugal Homeowners Steer Clear Of

Fairmont is a city in Marion County, West Virginia, United States.

West Virginia

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $108,658
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 19.1%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

Wisconsin

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $141,992
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 16.3%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Aerial view of Casper, Wyoming, USA.

Wyoming

  • Income threshold to be considered upper class: $140,084
  • Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 15.7%
  • Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
  • Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What an Upper-Class Social Security Check Would Look Like in Every State If Trump Wins in November

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.