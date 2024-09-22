It’s challenging to determine exactly what changes would happen if Trump were to win in November, as he has been unclear on how he would change Social Security benefits. But Project 2025, the blueprint for an upcoming Republican administration, indicates that Trump would increase the full retirement age to 69 from the current 67. According to the Center for American Progress, this would translate to a reduction in benefits between 12.5% and 14.3% for new retirees by the time it is fully phased in.
Learn More: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State
Consider This: 9 Easy Ways To Build Wealth That Will Last Through Retirement
This change would impact upper, middle, and lower class retirees, but we took a look at the impact on the upper class. We looked at the income threshold to be considered upper class in each state, and then determined what the Social Security benefit would likely be for someone at that income level, under the current program and with Trump’s proposed changes.
Here’s what an upper-class Social Security check would look like in every state if Trump wins in November.
Alabama
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $119,348
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.9%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Find Out: The 7 Worst Things You Can Do If You Owe the IRS
Explore More: 4 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money
Alaska
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $176,242
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 14.4%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Discover More: Trump-Era Tax Cuts Are Expiring — How Changes Will Impact Retirees
Arizona
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $149,136
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 17.4%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Arkansas
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $110,864
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.9%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,696
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
California
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $183,192
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 19.6%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Colorado
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $178,604
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 17.2%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Read Next: IRS Increases Gift and Estate Tax Exempt Limits — Here’s How Much You Can Give Without Paying
Connecticut
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $175,858
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 19.5%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Delaware
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $164,348
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 16%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Florida
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $138,606
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.5%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Georgia
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $145,674
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Find Out: Top 7 Countries with Zero Income Tax
Hawaii
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $184,916
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 17.3%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Idaho
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $145,570
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 14.9%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Illinois
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $153,416
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.4%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Indiana
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $133,570
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 16.6%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Explore More: This Is the One Type of Debt That ‘Terrifies’ Dave Ramsey
Iowa
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $139,176
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 16.4%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Kansas
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $137,850
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 17.3%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Kentucky
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $118,682
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 19.2%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Louisiana
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $110,832
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 20.8%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3694
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,165-$3,233
Check Out: You Can Get These 3 Debts Canceled Forever
Maine
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $139,086
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 16.6%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Maryland
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $189,982
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.4%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Massachusetts
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $188,976
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 19.9%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Michigan
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $133,972
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.2%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Minnesota
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $164,676
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 16.8%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Read More: 9 Strategies Americans Are Using To Minimize the Taxes They Pay on Retirement Savings
Mississippi
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $105,438
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 19.3%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3515
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,012-$3,075
Missouri
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $129,622
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Montana
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $135,262
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 16.1%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Nebraska
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $139,164
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 17.6%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
For You: Mark Cuban Reveals Why He Keeps a Strict Budget Everyday
Nevada
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $144,666
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 17.1%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
New Hampshire
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $179,984
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 17.6%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
New Jersey
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $192,692
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 19.3%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
New Mexico
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $119,452
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 19.5%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Learn More: 10 Things Frugal People Always Buy at Yard Sales To Save Money
New York
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $159,114
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 20.9%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
North Carolina
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $134,962
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.6%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
North Dakota
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $143,940
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 17.7%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Ohio
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $131,440
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.7%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Discover More: 5 Frugal Habits of Mark Cuban
Oklahoma
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $119,346
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.6%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Oregon
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $151,314
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 17.7%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Pennsylvania
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $143,596
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 19.1%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Rhode Island
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $163,708
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 17%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Find Out: I’m a Frugal Shopper: 4 Items I Always Buy Secondhand To Save Money
South Carolina
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $128,230
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.1%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
South Dakota
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $139,456
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 16.3%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Tennessee
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $130,508
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 17.6%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Texas
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $144,568
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 19.3%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Read Next: Nearly Half of Americans Struggle To Pay Their Utility Bills: 5 Ways To Save
Utah
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $178,336
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 14.8%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Vermont
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $147,982
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.4%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Virginia
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $171,746
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 19.4%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Washington
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $182,612
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.1%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Discover More: 7 Appliances Frugal Homeowners Steer Clear Of
West Virginia
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $108,658
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 19.1%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Wisconsin
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $141,992
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 16.3%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
Wyoming
- Income threshold to be considered upper class: $140,084
- Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 15.7%
- Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822
- Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234
More From GOBankingRates
- 10 Costco Fall 2024 Items To Stock Up On Before They Sell Out
- Florida's Retirees Are Fleeing: Experts Predict These 5 States Will Be Top Retirement Spots in 10 Years
- Here's How To Become a Real Estate Investor for Just $1K Using This Bezos-Backed Startup
- 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What an Upper-Class Social Security Check Would Look Like in Every State If Trump Wins in November
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.