It’s challenging to determine exactly what changes would happen if Trump were to win in November, as he has been unclear on how he would change Social Security benefits. But Project 2025, the blueprint for an upcoming Republican administration, indicates that Trump would increase the full retirement age to 69 from the current 67. According to the Center for American Progress, this would translate to a reduction in benefits between 12.5% and 14.3% for new retirees by the time it is fully phased in.

This change would impact upper, middle, and lower class retirees, but we took a look at the impact on the upper class. We looked at the income threshold to be considered upper class in each state, and then determined what the Social Security benefit would likely be for someone at that income level, under the current program and with Trump’s proposed changes.

Here’s what an upper-class Social Security check would look like in every state if Trump wins in November.

Alabama

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $119,348

$119,348 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.9%

18.9% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Alaska

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $176,242

$176,242 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 14.4%

14.4% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Arizona

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $149,136

$149,136 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 17.4%

17.4% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Arkansas

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $110,864

$110,864 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.9%

18.9% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,696

$3,696 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

California

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $183,192

$183,192 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 19.6%

19.6% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Colorado

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $178,604

$178,604 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 17.2%

17.2% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Connecticut

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $175,858

$175,858 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 19.5%

19.5% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Delaware

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $164,348

$164,348 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 16%

16% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Florida

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $138,606

$138,606 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.5%

18.5% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Georgia

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $145,674

$145,674 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18%

18% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Hawaii

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $184,916

$184,916 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 17.3%

17.3% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Idaho

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $145,570

$145,570 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 14.9%

14.9% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Illinois

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $153,416

$153,416 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.4%

18.4% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Indiana

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $133,570

$133,570 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 16.6%

16.6% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Iowa

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $139,176

$139,176 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 16.4%

16.4% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Kansas

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $137,850

$137,850 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 17.3%

17.3% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Kentucky

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $118,682

$118,682 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 19.2%

19.2% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Louisiana

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $110,832

$110,832 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 20.8%

20.8% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3694

$3694 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,165-$3,233

Maine

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $139,086

$139,086 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 16.6%

16.6% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Maryland

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $189,982

$189,982 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.4%

18.4% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Massachusetts

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $188,976

$188,976 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 19.9%

19.9% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Michigan

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $133,972

$133,972 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.2%

18.2% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Minnesota

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $164,676

$164,676 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 16.8%

16.8% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Mississippi

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $105,438

$105,438 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 19.3%

19.3% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3515

$3515 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,012-$3,075

Missouri

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $129,622

$129,622 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18%

18% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Montana

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $135,262

$135,262 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 16.1%

16.1% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Nebraska

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $139,164

$139,164 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 17.6%

17.6% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Nevada

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $144,666

$144,666 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 17.1%

17.1% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

New Hampshire

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $179,984

$179,984 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 17.6%

17.6% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

New Jersey

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $192,692

$192,692 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 19.3%

19.3% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

New Mexico

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $119,452

$119,452 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 19.5%

19.5% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

New York

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $159,114

$159,114 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 20.9%

20.9% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

North Carolina

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $134,962

$134,962 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.6%

18.6% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

North Dakota

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $143,940

$143,940 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 17.7%

17.7% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Ohio

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $131,440

$131,440 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.7%

18.7% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Oklahoma

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $119,346

$119,346 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.6%

18.6% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Oregon

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $151,314

$151,314 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 17.7%

17.7% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Pennsylvania

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $143,596

$143,596 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 19.1%

19.1% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Rhode Island

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $163,708

$163,708 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 17%

17% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

South Carolina

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $128,230

$128,230 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.1%

18.1% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

South Dakota

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $139,456

$139,456 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 16.3%

16.3% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Tennessee

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $130,508

$130,508 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 17.6%

17.6% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Texas

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $144,568

$144,568 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 19.3%

19.3% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Utah

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $178,336

$178,336 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 14.8%

14.8% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Vermont

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $147,982

$147,982 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.4%

18.4% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Virginia

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $171,746

$171,746 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 19.4%

19.4% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Washington

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $182,612

$182,612 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 18.1%

18.1% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

West Virginia

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $108,658

$108,658 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 19.1%

19.1% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Wisconsin

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $141,992

$141,992 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 16.3%

16.3% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

Wyoming

Income threshold to be considered upper class: $140,084

$140,084 Percentage of residents who meet this threshold: 15.7%

15.7% Likely Social Security benefit per month at full retirement age in 2024: $3,822

$3,822 Likely benefit per month at full retirement age (69) under Trump plan: $3,167-$3,234

