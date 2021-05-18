What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares?

Every investor in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Zix is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$385m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Zix.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Zix?

NasdaqGS:ZIXI Ownership Breakdown May 18th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Zix already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Zix's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:ZIXI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 18th 2021

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Zix is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that BlackRock, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 8.1% of shares outstanding. With 7.0% and 5.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, GO ETF Solutions LLP and The Vanguard Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO David Wagner is the owner of 2.0% of the company's shares.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 15 shareholders have a combined ownership of 52% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Zix

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Zix Corporation. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$23m worth of the US$385m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 15% stake in Zix. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Zix you should know about.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

