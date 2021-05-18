What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) Shares?

Every investor in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Tortoise Acquisition II is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$430m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Tortoise Acquisition II.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Tortoise Acquisition II?

NYSE:SNPR Ownership Breakdown May 18th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Tortoise Acquisition II. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Tortoise Acquisition II, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NYSE:SNPR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 18th 2021

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Tortoise Acquisition II. The company's largest shareholder is Magnetar Capital, LLC, with ownership of 3.9%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 3.5% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 3.1% by the third-largest shareholder.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Tortoise Acquisition II

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II insiders own under 1% of the company. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It appears that the board holds about US$872k worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of US$430m. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 59% of Tortoise Acquisition II. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Be aware that Tortoise Acquisition II is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

