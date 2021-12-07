What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Tiptree is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$434m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Tiptree.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Tiptree?

NasdaqCM:TIPT Ownership Breakdown December 7th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Tiptree. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Tiptree's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:TIPT Earnings and Revenue Growth December 7th 2021

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Tiptree. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Tiptree's case, its Top Key Executive, Michael Barnes, is the largest shareholder, holding 25% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 9.1% and 7.9%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. In addition, we found that Jonathan Ilany, the CEO has 3.8% of the shares allocated to their name.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 50% of the company is controlled by the top 5 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Tiptree

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Tiptree Inc.. Insiders own US$171m worth of shares in the US$434m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 24% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Tiptree (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

