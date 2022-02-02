What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of US$1.8b, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

NYSE:NTB Ownership Breakdown February 2nd 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:NTB Earnings and Revenue Growth February 2nd 2022

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is not owned by hedge funds. Davis Selected Advisers LP is currently the company's largest shareholder with 8.1% of shares outstanding. With 5.2% and 4.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, BlackRock, Inc. and Capital Research and Management Company are the second and third largest shareholders.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 15 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth US$22m. Most would see this as a real positive. If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 26% stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

