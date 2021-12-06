What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

SVF Investment 2 is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$292m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about SVF Investment 2.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SVF Investment 2?

NasdaqCM:SVFB Ownership Breakdown December 6th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in SVF Investment 2. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at SVF Investment 2's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:SVFB Earnings and Revenue Growth December 6th 2021

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. It would appear that 6.7% of SVF Investment 2 shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Sb Investment Advisers (US) Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 19% of shares outstanding. Saba Capital Management, L.P. is the second largest shareholder owning 6.7% of common stock, and Goldman Sachs Group, Investment Banking and Securities Investments holds about 4.1% of the company stock.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 12 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of SVF Investment 2

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of SVF Investment Corp. 2. It appears that the board holds about US$2.6m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of US$292m. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 19% stake in SVF Investment 2. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 19% stake in SVF Investment 2. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with SVF Investment 2 (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

