What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (Southfield, MI) (NASDAQ:SBT) Shares?

Every investor in Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (Southfield, MI) (NASDAQ:SBT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Sterling Bancorp (Southfield MI) is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$274m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Sterling Bancorp (Southfield MI).

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sterling Bancorp (Southfield MI)?

NasdaqCM:SBT Ownership Breakdown November 2nd 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Sterling Bancorp (Southfield MI) does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Sterling Bancorp (Southfield MI)'s earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:SBT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2021

It would appear that 5.2% of Sterling Bancorp (Southfield MI) shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Erwin Rubenstein is currently the company's largest shareholder with 24% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 24% and 5.4% of the stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Thomas O'Brien directly holds 0.6% of the total shares outstanding.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Sterling Bancorp (Southfield MI)

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (Southfield, MI) stock. This gives them a lot of power. That means they own US$151m worth of shares in the US$274m company. That's quite meaningful. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 22% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow, for free.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

