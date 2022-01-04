What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Sol-Gel Technologies is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$181m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Sol-Gel Technologies.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sol-Gel Technologies?

NasdaqGM:SLGL Ownership Breakdown January 4th 2022

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Sol-Gel Technologies. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Sol-Gel Technologies' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGM:SLGL Earnings and Revenue Growth January 4th 2022

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Sol-Gel Technologies. Our data shows that Moshe Arkin is the largest shareholder with 61% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. With 11% and 5.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, The Phoenix Investment and Finances Ltd. and Migdal Mutual Funds Ltd. are the second and third largest shareholders.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Sol-Gel Technologies

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. stock. This gives them a lot of power. Given it has a market cap of US$181m, that means they have US$111m worth of shares. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 11% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Sol-Gel Technologies. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Sol-Gel Technologies , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

