What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

RADA Electronic Industries is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$473m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about RADA Electronic Industries.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About RADA Electronic Industries?

NasdaqCM:RADA Ownership Breakdown January 5th 2022

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that RADA Electronic Industries does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at RADA Electronic Industries' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:RADA Earnings and Revenue Growth January 5th 2022

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. RADA Electronic Industries is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Wellington Management Group LLP with 6.1% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 4.9% and 4.2% of the stock. In addition, we found that Dov Sella, the CEO has 0.9% of the shares allocated to their name.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 16 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of RADA Electronic Industries

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$9.1m worth of the US$473m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 32% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over RADA Electronic Industries. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand RADA Electronic Industries better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with RADA Electronic Industries .

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

