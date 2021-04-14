What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of US$478m, Precision BioSciences is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Precision BioSciences.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Precision BioSciences?

NasdaqGS:DTIL Ownership Breakdown April 14th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Precision BioSciences does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Precision BioSciences' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:DTIL Earnings and Revenue Growth April 14th 2021

Precision BioSciences is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Capital Research and Management Company with 7.1% of shares outstanding. With 7.1% and 7.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, BlackRock, Inc. and Derek Jantz are the second and third largest shareholders. Derek Jantz, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, CEO Matthew Kane is the owner of 3.4% of the company's shares.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 11 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Precision BioSciences

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Precision BioSciences, Inc.. Insiders have a US$52m stake in this US$478m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 33% stake in Precision BioSciences. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 6.6% of the Precision BioSciences shares on issue. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Precision BioSciences that you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

