What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of US$195m, PDS Biotechnology is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about PDS Biotechnology.

NasdaqCM:PDSB Ownership Breakdown February 11th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About PDS Biotechnology?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that PDS Biotechnology does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see PDS Biotechnology's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:PDSB Earnings and Revenue Growth February 11th 2022

Hedge funds don't have many shares in PDS Biotechnology. Our data shows that NetScientific plc is the largest shareholder with 4.7% of shares outstanding. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 3.4% of common stock, and Ab Group Limited holds about 3.2% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Frank Bedu-Addo is the owner of 2.3% of the company's shares.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of PDS Biotechnology

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in PDS Biotechnology Corporation. It has a market capitalization of just US$195m, and insiders have US$12m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 59% of PDS Biotechnology. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 4.9%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for PDS Biotechnology (1 doesn't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

