What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Shares?

Every investor in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Otonomy is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$136m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Otonomy.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Otonomy?

NasdaqGS:OTIC Ownership Breakdown May 5th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Otonomy already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Otonomy, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:OTIC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 5th 2021

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Our data indicates that hedge funds own 16% of Otonomy. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Suvretta Capital Management, LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 11% of shares outstanding. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 8.6% of common stock, and Adage Capital Management, L.P. holds about 5.7% of the company stock.

We also observed that the top 9 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Otonomy

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Otonomy, Inc. in their own names. It appears that the board holds about US$329k worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of US$136m. I generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 23% stake in Otonomy. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 5.7%, private equity firms could influence the Otonomy board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Otonomy better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Otonomy has 5 warning signs (and 3 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

