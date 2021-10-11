What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares?

Every investor in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Neonode is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$103m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Neonode.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Neonode?

NasdaqCM:NEON Ownership Breakdown October 11th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Neonode. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Neonode's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:NEON Earnings and Revenue Growth October 11th 2021

Neonode is not owned by hedge funds. Ulf Rosberg is currently the largest shareholder, with 16% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 16% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 10% by the third-largest shareholder. In addition, we found that Urban Forssell, the CEO has 1.0% of the shares allocated to their name.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Neonode

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Neonode Inc.. Insiders own US$40m worth of shares in the US$103m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 44% stake in Neonode. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Neonode that you should be aware of.

