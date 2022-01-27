What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of US$500m, MidWestOne Financial Group is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about MidWestOne Financial Group.

NasdaqGS:MOFG Ownership Breakdown January 27th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About MidWestOne Financial Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in MidWestOne Financial Group. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at MidWestOne Financial Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:MOFG Earnings and Revenue Growth January 27th 2022

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in MidWestOne Financial Group. The company's largest shareholder is MidWest One Financial Group, Inc., Asset Management Arm, with ownership of 28%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 6.4% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.6% by the third-largest shareholder. John Koza, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Director Emeritus. In addition, we found that Charles Funk, the CEO has 0.7% of the shares allocated to their name.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of MidWestOne Financial Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$42m worth of stock in the US$500m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 26% stake in MidWestOne Financial Group. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand MidWestOne Financial Group better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with MidWestOne Financial Group .

