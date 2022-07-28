What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Live Ventures is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$100m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Live Ventures.

NasdaqCM:LIVE Ownership Breakdown July 28th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Live Ventures?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Live Ventures. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Live Ventures' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:LIVE Earnings and Revenue Growth July 28th 2022

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Live Ventures. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Jon Isaac with 49% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 9.1% and 1.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Live Ventures

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Live Ventures Incorporated stock. This gives them a lot of power. Given it has a market cap of US$100m, that means they have US$52m worth of shares. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 32% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Live Ventures. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 9.1%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Live Ventures better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Live Ventures (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

