What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of US$1.1b, First Foundation is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about First Foundation.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About First Foundation?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in First Foundation. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at First Foundation's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in First Foundation. Our data shows that FMR LLC is the largest shareholder with 8.1% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.2% and 5.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Ulrich Keller, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board. In addition, we found that Scott Farris Kavanaugh, the CEO has 2.8% of the shares allocated to their name.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 16 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of First Foundation

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of First Foundation Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$1.1b, and insiders have US$136m worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

With a 23% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over First Foundation. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

