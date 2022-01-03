What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Eagle Bancorp Montana is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$150m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Eagle Bancorp Montana.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Eagle Bancorp Montana?

NasdaqGM:EBMT Ownership Breakdown January 3rd 2022

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Eagle Bancorp Montana does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Eagle Bancorp Montana's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGM:EBMT Earnings and Revenue Growth January 3rd 2022

Eagle Bancorp Montana is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Manulife Asset Management, with ownership of 5.7%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 4.6% and 4.1%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. In addition, we found that Peter Johnson, the CEO has 1.4% of the shares allocated to their name.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Eagle Bancorp Montana

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$11m worth of the US$150m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 48% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Eagle Bancorp Montana. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Eagle Bancorp Montana that you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

