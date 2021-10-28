What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Shares?

Every investor in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Dynex Capital is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$639m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Dynex Capital.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Dynex Capital?

NYSE:DX Ownership Breakdown October 28th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Dynex Capital does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Dynex Capital's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NYSE:DX Earnings and Revenue Growth October 28th 2021

Dynex Capital is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that BlackRock, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 8.3% of shares outstanding. With 4.4% and 3.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, The Vanguard Group, Inc. and FMR LLC are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Byron Boston, the CEO has 1.0% of the shares allocated to their name.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Dynex Capital

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Dynex Capital, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$13m worth of the US$639m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public collectively holds 52% of Dynex Capital shares. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

