What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares?

Every investor in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of US$519m, Consolidated Communications Holdings is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Consolidated Communications Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Consolidated Communications Holdings?

NasdaqGS:CNSL Ownership Breakdown April 12th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Consolidated Communications Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Consolidated Communications Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:CNSL Earnings and Revenue Growth April 12th 2021

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Consolidated Communications Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that BlackRock, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 14% of shares outstanding. Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. is the second largest shareholder owning 8.0% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 7.3% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO C. Udell is the owner of 0.6% of the company's shares.

We also observed that the top 9 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Consolidated Communications Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

I can report that insiders do own shares in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$8.6m worth of the US$519m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 22% stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 8.0% stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Consolidated Communications Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Consolidated Communications Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

