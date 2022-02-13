What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Build-A-Bear Workshop is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$312m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Build-A-Bear Workshop.

NYSE:BBW Ownership Breakdown February 13th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Build-A-Bear Workshop?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Build-A-Bear Workshop does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Build-A-Bear Workshop's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NYSE:BBW Earnings and Revenue Growth February 13th 2022

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 16% of Build-A-Bear Workshop. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. The company's largest shareholder is Cannell Capital LLC, with ownership of 8.7%. Kanen Wealth Management LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 7.4% of common stock, and Dimensional Fund Advisors L.P. holds about 6.4% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Sharon John is the owner of 3.6% of the company's shares.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 14 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Build-A-Bear Workshop

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.. Insiders have a US$46m stake in this US$312m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 24% stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Build-A-Bear Workshop (including 2 which shouldn't be ignored) .

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

