What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of US$661m, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior.

NYSE:BLX Ownership Breakdown January 30th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NYSE:BLX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 30th 2022

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior. Brandes Investment Partners, L.P. is currently the largest shareholder, with 15% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 4.3% and 3.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. In their own names, insiders own US$7.3m worth of stock in the US$661m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 51% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (at least 2 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

