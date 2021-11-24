What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares?

Every investor in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of US$2.5b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals?

NasdaqGM:AUPH Ownership Breakdown November 24th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGM:AUPH Earnings and Revenue Growth November 24th 2021

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is FMR LLC with 7.2% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.2% and 4.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own US$51m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 56% stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Aurinia Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

