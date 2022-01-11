What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of US$4.3b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Apellis Pharmaceuticals?

NasdaqGS:APLS Ownership Breakdown January 11th 2022

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Apellis Pharmaceuticals' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:APLS Earnings and Revenue Growth January 11th 2022

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. It would appear that 5.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. The company's largest shareholder is The Morningside Group Limited, with ownership of 13%. With 11% and 6.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, Wellington Management Group LLP and The Vanguard Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Cedric Francois is the owner of 1.4% of the company's shares.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own US$144m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 10% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Apellis Pharmaceuticals. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 13%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Apellis Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

