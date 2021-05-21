What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Angion Biomedica is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$476m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Angion Biomedica.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Angion Biomedica?

NasdaqGS:ANGN Ownership Breakdown May 21st 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Angion Biomedica already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Angion Biomedica's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGS:ANGN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 21st 2021

Angion Biomedica is not owned by hedge funds. Eisa-Abc LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 12% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.0% and 3.5% of the stock. Note that the second and third-largest shareholders are also Chief Scientific Officer and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively, meaning that the company's top shareholders are insiders.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Angion Biomedica

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Angion Biomedica Corp.. Insiders have a US$64m stake in this US$476m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public collectively holds 57% of Angion Biomedica shares. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 12%, of the Angion Biomedica stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Angion Biomedica better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Angion Biomedica that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

