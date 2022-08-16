What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Altimeter Growth 2 is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$567m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Altimeter Growth 2.

NYSE:AGCB Ownership Breakdown August 16th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Altimeter Growth 2?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Altimeter Growth 2 already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Altimeter Growth 2's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NYSE:AGCB Earnings and Revenue Growth August 16th 2022

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Altimeter Growth 2 is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Altimeter Growth Holdings 2 is the largest shareholder with 21% of shares outstanding. Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is the second largest shareholder owning 4.4% of common stock, and Millennium Management LLC holds about 2.8% of the company stock.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 14 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Altimeter Growth 2

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2. It has a market capitalization of just US$567m, and insiders have US$8.2m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 16% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 21%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Altimeter Growth 2 you should be aware of, and 3 of them can't be ignored.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

