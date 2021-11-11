What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ALRS), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Alerus Financial is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$615m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Alerus Financial.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Alerus Financial?

NasdaqCM:ALRS Ownership Breakdown November 11th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Alerus Financial does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Alerus Financial's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:ALRS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 11th 2021

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Alerus Financial. The company's largest shareholder is Alerus Financial Corp., Asset Management Arm, with ownership of 11%. Alerus Financial Corp., Employee Stock Ownership Plan is the second largest shareholder owning 6.2% of common stock, and BlackRock, Inc. holds about 5.8% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Randy Newman is the owner of 4.3% of the company's shares.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Alerus Financial

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in Alerus Financial Corporation. It has a market capitalization of just US$615m, and insiders have US$53m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 48% stake in Alerus Financial. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Alerus Financial (1 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

