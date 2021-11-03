What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Sterling Construction Company, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:STRL) Share Registry?

If you want to know who really controls Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of US$717m, Sterling Construction Company is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Sterling Construction Company.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sterling Construction Company?

NasdaqGS:STRL Ownership Breakdown November 3rd 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Sterling Construction Company already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Sterling Construction Company, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:STRL Earnings and Revenue Growth November 3rd 2021

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Sterling Construction Company is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that BlackRock, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 8.0% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 5.0% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.6% by the third-largest shareholder. Additionally, the company's CEO Joseph Cutillo directly holds 2.1% of the total shares outstanding.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 17 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Sterling Construction Company

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Sterling Construction Company, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$30m worth of the US$717m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 12% stake in Sterling Construction Company. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Sterling Construction Company .

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

